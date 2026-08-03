Sagar backs Yash and Pallavi, questions Kapoor in 'Ramayana' trailer
Entertainment
The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana dropped on August 2, 2026, and it's already sparking conversation.
Shiv Sagar, grandson of the creator behind the legendary 1987 Ramayan TV series, shared his thoughts: he's all for Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, but isn't sure about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama.
Sagar lauds 'Ramayana' VFX, highlights mythology
Sagar feels Yash and Pallavi bring authenticity thanks to their South Indian roots and understanding of mythology.
But he thinks Ranbir carries "a lot of baggage with him... especially after Animal," hinting that fresh faces might suit epic roles better.
On a brighter note, Sagar was wowed by the film's VFX, especially Shurpanakha's tiger chariot and the Pushpak Viman.
Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana is set for a Diwali 2026 release.