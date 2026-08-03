Sagar backs Yash and Pallavi, questions Kapoor in 'Ramayana' trailer

Sagar feels Yash and Pallavi bring authenticity thanks to their South Indian roots and understanding of mythology.

But he thinks Ranbir carries "a lot of baggage with him... especially after Animal," hinting that fresh faces might suit epic roles better.

On a brighter note, Sagar was wowed by the film's VFX, especially Shurpanakha's tiger chariot and the Pushpak Viman.

Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana is set for a Diwali 2026 release.