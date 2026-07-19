'Blessed to play Sita': Sai Pallavi opens up on 'Ramayana'

Pallavi emphasized that she felt "chosen" to play Sita. She said, "I don't think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role."

"It's not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me."

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.