'Blessed to play Sita': Sai Pallavi opens up on 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Sai Pallavi, who made her Bollywood debut with Ek Din earlier this year, recently spoke about playing Goddess Sita in the upcoming film Ramayana. At a special event on July 18 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, where the trailer was screened exclusively, she revealed how she prepared for this challenging role. "It's not easy for actors to get roles like this... Because it's not easy to play a Goddess," Pallavi said.
Role preparation
'I was blessed to play this role'
Pallavi emphasized that she felt "chosen" to play Sita. She said, "I don't think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role."
"It's not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me."
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Role dedication
How she kept herself 'pure' for the role
Pallavi also spoke about her efforts to keep herself "pure" for the role.
She said, "I was always keeping myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it very neutral." "So I have the best version of myself presenting there."
Meanwhile, Tiwari praised Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor (who plays Lord Ram) for their sincerity in their roles.
Film details
Other actors in the film and their roles
The epic also stars Yash as Ravan, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Arun Govil as King Dashrath.
Vivek Oberoi plays Vidyutjihva, and Kunal Kapoor is Lord Indra.
The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
The trailer will be globally released on July 24 ahead of the film's Diwali 2026 release.