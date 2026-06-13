Farhan was 'born to direct': Saif on 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Director's ease

Khan on how director Akhtar kept things easy

Khan also credited director Farhan Akhtar for creating a relaxed atmosphere on set. "We were laughing most of the time because Farhan wore it all very lightly," he said. "It was like he was born to direct, with the ease with which he was on a set." He added that there was no tension while shooting, and they were simply told to learn their lines beforehand.