Farhan was 'born to direct': Saif on 'Dil Chahta Hai'
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about the making of his iconic film, Dil Chahta Hai. Speaking to Variety India, he recalled how much fun they had during the shoot in Goa. "It was insane. I think it was the most fun because it was Goa, and we were very young," he said.
Culinary adventures
'We shot on beach, and we partied...': Khan
Khan further elaborated on their adventures in Goa, saying they explored almost every restaurant. "We shot on the beach, and we partied as well. I remember we tried almost every restaurant in Goa," he recalled. "And because we were all so young, we had the energy to eat, drink, party, and then come back for a shoot."
Director's ease
Khan on how director Akhtar kept things easy
Khan also credited director Farhan Akhtar for creating a relaxed atmosphere on set. "We were laughing most of the time because Farhan wore it all very lightly," he said. "It was like he was born to direct, with the ease with which he was on a set." He added that there was no tension while shooting, and they were simply told to learn their lines beforehand.
Film's impact
Everything to know about 'Dil Chahta Hai'
Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai was a game-changer for Hindi cinema. The film followed three close friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Khan), and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna), as they navigated love and life after college. Set against the backdrop of urban India, it presented relationships in a refreshing, relatable way. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.