'We started fighting...': Saif Ali Khan on Bandra home attack

Saif Ali Khan recently spoke about the terrifying stabbing incident at his Bandra house earlier this year. The intruder had two knives and attacked him brutally, he revealed on the Prime Video show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, also featuring superstar Akshay Kumar . "I barged into Jeh's room...I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife," Khan said. "I jumped on him and we started fighting....and he just started slashing all over me."

Family's reaction His son Taimur witnessed the attack Khan also revealed that his elder son Taimur witnessed the attack from upstairs. "Taimur looked at me upstairs, and he said, 'Oh my God! Are you going to die?' And I said, 'No, I don't think so.'" "But I've got a pain in the back. I'm not going to die, I'm fine," Khan shared. He sustained six stab wounds in total and one of which was near his spinal cord, which needed immediate surgery.

Life flash Khan reflected on his life while lying injured Khan told Esquire India about how he reflected on his life while lying injured on the ground. "It could have been the adrenaline but I remember thinking life has been colorful and I've been privileged to be in many places...not just in terms of money..." "So many people have much more money...when I think of that rarefied atmosphere of Winchester, of all my travels with loved ones, the wine, my wife, my children," he said.