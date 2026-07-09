Will 'Sairat 2' happen? Nagraj Manjule shares plans

Sequel speculation

Manjule's vision while making 'Sairat'

During the interview, Manjule revealed his vision while writing Sairat. He said, "When I was writing Sairat, I was thinking that the world we see in films where people fall in love is very different from the real world." "In real life, we face challenges when in love... What we think always is that the love story ends with happily ever after; we don't see the problems in it, so my vision was to show that."