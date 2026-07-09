Will 'Sairat 2' happen? Nagraj Manjule shares plans
What's the story
Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, who made a mark in Marathi cinema with his 2016 National Award-winning romantic tragedy Sairat, recently spoke to SCREEN about the film's success and the possibility of a sequel. The drama, starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, was the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time until Raja Shivaji surpassed it recently. It was also remade in Hindi as Dhadak (2018), marking Janhvi Kapoor's debut.
Sequel speculation
Manjule's vision while making 'Sairat'
During the interview, Manjule revealed his vision while writing Sairat. He said, "When I was writing Sairat, I was thinking that the world we see in films where people fall in love is very different from the real world." "In real life, we face challenges when in love... What we think always is that the love story ends with happily ever after; we don't see the problems in it, so my vision was to show that."
Sequel inspiration
Will we see a sequel?
When asked if the release of Dharma Productions's Dhadak 2 had inspired him to consider a sequel, Manjule said, "Sairat 2 doesn't need to get inspired by Dhadak 2 to be made. If there is a story, Sairat 2 will be made." "I feel that the story was complete in itself, but sometimes when people like a film, they want to see what happens further in it."
Regional cinema
On the growth of Marathi cinema
Manjule also reflected on the growth of Marathi cinema and how the line between mainstream and regional cinema has blurred. His Frame co-star Amey Wagh noted that Marathi cinema had seven hits in the first six months of 2026, with Sairat having "opened a door to a room full of treasure." Manjule shared that films like Raja Shivaji and Deoband have crossed ₹100 crore, while others earned around ₹30-40 crore.