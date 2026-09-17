Salmaan's 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' romantic drama opens November 20, 2026
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan is back with Aakasamlo Oka Tara, dropping in theaters on November 20, 2026.
This romantic drama follows a spirited young woman from a remote rural village aiming for the stars, literally, as she dreams of becoming an astronaut despite all the hurdles life throws at her.
With Krishna by her side, her journey turns into a story about hope and finding yourself.
'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' Veeravalli debuts
Satvika Veeravalli makes her big-screen debut opposite Dulquer, while Shruti Haasan adds some extra spark in a key role.
The film is both written and directed by Pavan Sadineni, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.
If you've seen Dulquer's recent fantasy-action movie I'm Game, you know he's been mixing things up lately, so this heartfelt story should be one to watch out for!