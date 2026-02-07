Salman Khan attends RSS's '100 Years of Sangh Journey' event
Bollywood star Salman Khan arrived at the RSS's "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons" event in Mumbai on February 7.
The gathering, held at Nehru Centre Auditorium, saw RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlight the Sangh's global recognition, saying "People from all five continents visit, study its activities, and ask many questions."
He added that the organization aims to serve everyone without chasing power.
Event part of lecture series traveling across major Indian cities
This was part of an RSS lecture series that started in Delhi and traveled to Bengaluru and Kolkata. Bhagwat spoke at the opening session, and Salman Khan arrived on Saturday.
The RSS said it planned to invite opposition leaders, diplomats (with embassies list excluding Pakistan and Bangladesh), minority community members, startup founders, and youth influencers.
Bhagwat on youth taking notice of RSS's work
Bhagwat emphasized how young people around the world are taking notice of the Sangh's work.
He even compared its scale to efforts after Gautam Buddha, stressing that RSS isn't about opposing anyone but about serving society as a whole.