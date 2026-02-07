Salman Khan attends RSS's '100 Years of Sangh Journey' event Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

Bollywood star Salman Khan arrived at the RSS's "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons" event in Mumbai on February 7.

The gathering, held at Nehru Centre Auditorium, saw RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlight the Sangh's global recognition, saying "People from all five continents visit, study its activities, and ask many questions."

He added that the organization aims to serve everyone without chasing power.