Khan expressed his desire to avoid a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan.

He said, "Shah Rukh is coming on December 24. I am not going to clash with Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana. No way."

He added that he would have no problem clashing with Hollywood films like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3, despite these releasing a week before King.

"I will clash with them anytime."