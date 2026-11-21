'Maatrubhumi': Salman willing to clash with anyone, but SRK's 'King'
What's the story
Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is finally set for a theatrical release on December 4, after multiple delays. Despite the film clashing at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha, something he didn't intend to do, Khan has made it clear that he won't change the release date. Speaking at an ABP summit in Hyderabad, he revealed his reasons for not postponing and discussed other major releases he wanted to avoid clashing with.
Release strategy
Khan on avoiding clash with 'King'
Khan expressed his desire to avoid a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan.
He said, "Shah Rukh is coming on December 24. I am not going to clash with Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana. No way."
He added that he would have no problem clashing with Hollywood films like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3, despite these releasing a week before King.
"I will clash with them anytime."
Release timing
Khan reveals other films he didn't want to clash with
Khan also considered January as a potential release window but decided against it due to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. He said he didn't want to compete with the much-anticipated film.
"Any date the following week is also good. But then there's another film coming out in March. And that's Monster. And I don't want to clash with myself," he added jokingly.
Box office battle
More about 'Maatrubhumi'
Despite his concerns, Khan has settled on December 4 as the release date for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film will now clash with Laxman Utekar's Eetha, starring Kapoor.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 17 and Dune 3 on December 18.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Khan's Salman Khan Films banner, Maatrubhumi also stars Chitrangada Singh, Anoop Bikram Shahi, and Prashant Tamang.