Salman Khan shoots for 'Koffee With Karan 9'?
What's the story
Superstar Salman Khan has shot an episode for the ninth season of Koffee With Karan, reported Filmfare. The show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is set to conclude with its final season after 22 successful years. Khan's appearance is highly anticipated and adds to the excitement surrounding this much-awaited edition.
History
Khan has been a regular on the chat show
Khan has been a regular guest on Koffee With Karan, first appearing in Season 4.
He also returned for the show's 100th episode in Season 5, where he shared the couch with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.
His past appearances have offered fans a glimpse into his life beyond the silver screen and revealed his witty persona.
Upcoming season
Other rumored guests of 'Koffee With Karan S09'
The ninth season of Koffee With Karan is expected to feature some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.
Apart from Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aryan Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan are also rumored to appear.
The final season will premiere on October 14 on JioHotstar.