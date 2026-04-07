'Maatrubhumi' facing delays; Salman's film unlikely to get May release
What's the story
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi is unlikely to hit theaters in May. The war drama, originally titled Battle of Galwan and based on the India-China clash at Galwan Valley, is now facing delays due to censorship and approval issues. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan was keen to bring Maatrubhumi on May 15." "But the troubles with Censor and approval make it an impossible task now." "The war drama could now be released in June, subject to the required approvals."
Film modifications
Film underwent reshoots after Ministry of Defence's intervention
The film's title and concept were changed after the Ministry of Defence asked Khan and his team to fictionalize the story. The source added, "The present officials didn't want to tamper with the equations between India and China. They requested Salman Khan to reshoot the film and add a fictional spin to the story." Consequently, Khan shot 40% of the film again, adding more romance and a backstory for his character.
Future ventures
Meanwhile, here's what else Khan is up to
In addition to Maatrubhumi, Khan is also preparing for his next project with producer Dil Raju. The untitled film will go on floors by mid-April and is slated for a 2027 release. He is reportedly losing weight and getting into a new avatar for the Vamshi Paidipally-directed movie. Furthermore, he has a superhero film with Raj Nidimoru & Krishna Dasarakothapalli, which will start rolling in August.