'Maatrubhumi' is facing delays

'Maatrubhumi' facing delays; Salman's film unlikely to get May release

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:14 pm Apr 07, 202605:14 pm

What's the story

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi is unlikely to hit theaters in May. The war drama, originally titled Battle of Galwan and based on the India-China clash at Galwan Valley, is now facing delays due to censorship and approval issues. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan was keen to bring Maatrubhumi on May 15." "But the troubles with Censor and approval make it an impossible task now." "The war drama could now be released in June, subject to the required approvals."