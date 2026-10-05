Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' to get CBFC clearance soon?
What's the story
Salman Khan fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The Apoorva Lakhia-directed movie was originally slated for an April 17 release but has faced delays due to certification issues and government approval. However, new reports suggest that Maatrubhumi is now likely to hit theaters this year as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) plans to screen it this week.
Approval process
CBFC screening scheduled for this week
A source told Hindustan Times, "Salman Khan's films have traditionally been family entertainers, so there is little reason to anticipate major objections from the censor board."
"Once passed, the team is looking at a Diwali or Christmas release."
The insider also clarified that Maatrubhumi has never been halted by the government despite reports of reshoots because of its initial anti-China stance.
Government approval
I&B Ministry approved revised version of 'Maatrubhumi'?
Bollywood Hungama recently reported that the I&B Ministry has given its nod to the revised version of Maatrubhumi.
A source shared with the outlet, "The new version of Maatrubhumi is highly altered compared to the original version. Moreover, it now also talks about the relationship between India and China in a positive light."
The project is reportedly based on the 2020 India-China conflict.
Box office clash
Will 'Maatrubhumi' clash with 'Ramayana'?
If Maatrubhumi gets certified soon and the makers stick to their November 13 release date, it will be up against one of the year's most awaited films, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana.
Nitesh Tiwari's epic also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, and Ravi Dubey, among others.
Future ventures
Meanwhile, on Khan's work front
Khan is currently working on his next action film, reportedly titled Monster, which is scheduled for an Eid 2027 release.
Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the project will be released in multiple languages.
In Maatrubhumi, he stars alongside Chitrangda Singh and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles.