'He was high': Subhash Ghai recalls fallout with Salman Khan

Ghai recalled the incident that led to their fallout, saying, "We were at a party. Salman was high."

"He was saying something wrong when I told him, 'Don't say that.' He had some issue with me."

"He asked me, 'Why did you do this or that?' I said it is my decision as a director."

"He started abusing [me], I asked him not to do that. We had a spat there."