'He was high': Subhash Ghai recalls fallout with Salman Khan
What's the story
In a recent interview with Times Now, filmmaker Subhash Ghai opened up about his fallout with Salman Khan before the film Yuvvraaj. He revealed that the actor's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, had to intervene and make the actor apologize. "Before the film, we had a fight. Hatha paai hui (we had a scuffle). Then his father scolded him," Ghai recalled.
Fallout details
'He was saying something wrong when...'
Ghai recalled the incident that led to their fallout, saying, "We were at a party. Salman was high."
"He was saying something wrong when I told him, 'Don't say that.' He had some issue with me."
"He asked me, 'Why did you do this or that?' I said it is my decision as a director."
"He started abusing [me], I asked him not to do that. We had a spat there."
Resolution
'He sent Salman to my house to apologize to me'
Ghai further revealed that the next morning, Salim called him and informed him about scolding Khan.
"He sent Salman to my house to apologize to me. And he came."
"He politely apologized, after which I fell in love with him because he respected his father so much," Ghai said.
"I let go of that issue. We often visited each other. After that, we did a film together."
Film impact
Ghai on 'Yuvvraaj' failing to impress audience
Ghai and Khan went on to work together in Yuvvraaj.
The film, however, failed to make an impact at the box office.
"Sometimes these characters don't work because the star dominates the character."
"He plays himself rather than the character. Stars become a caricature of their own after a point. How many times can you repeat yourself?"