Khan will first finish shooting for Monster, which also stars Nayanthara and is directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

A source said, "Salman will be busy this month and early December with the promotions for Maatrubhumi, then return to the Monster shoot."

"There is an action sequence to be filmed; he also has about 10 days of patchwork left on the action fare. He will shoot for it in January."

After that, he'll promote Monster ahead of its Eid 2027 release.