Salman to begin Raj & DK's superhero film in April
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's untitled superhero film with filmmaker duo Raj & DK has been pushed to April 2027. The project was originally scheduled to start production in January next year. However, Khan will first wrap up his current commitments, including the shoot and promotions for Monster, reported Mid-Day.
Production schedule
Khan is busy with 'Monster'
Khan will first finish shooting for Monster, which also stars Nayanthara and is directed by Vamshi Paidipally.
A source said, "Salman will be busy this month and early December with the promotions for Maatrubhumi, then return to the Monster shoot."
"There is an action sequence to be filmed; he also has about 10 days of patchwork left on the action fare. He will shoot for it in January."
After that, he'll promote Monster ahead of its Eid 2027 release.
Upcoming releases
'Maatrubhumi' is Khan's next release
Meanwhile, Khan's film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is set to hit theaters on December 4.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it also stars Chitrangda Singh.
The film, originally titled Battle of Galwan, is based on the 2020 India-China conflict and has reportedly faced several hurdles over its content and references to China.
It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.