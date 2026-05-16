'Never read a script': Salman Khan makes surprising confession
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made a surprising revelation about his working style. In an interview with Variety India, he confessed that he has never read a full screenplay in his over three-decade-long career! "I've never read a script in my entire life. I've written them...but I've never read them," Khan said. "I listen to scripts because when I start reading them, I've got this problem that...I'm reading the third line and my mind is on the fifth," he added.
Work style
How Khan works with the director during the narration
Khan explained, "What I prefer is to hear the script from the writer or director. So I know [his vision]." "Otherwise, if I read it, then it goes into how I would make the film, and my vision would be different from the director's or the writer's." The conversation also touched upon Khan's collection of luxury watches. The actor clarified, "You see me wearing watches; that doesn't mean that those are mine. Either it belongs to one friend or another."
Future endeavors
Khan's upcoming projects and recent cameo
Khan was recently seen in a cameo in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji. The film, directed by Deshmukh, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, and Genelia Deshmukh, among others. He is currently shooting for SVC63, co-starring Nayanthara and produced by Dil Raju. The film will hit theaters during the Eid 2027 weekend.