'Never read a script': Salman Khan makes surprising confession

Work style

How Khan works with the director during the narration

Khan explained, "What I prefer is to hear the script from the writer or director. So I know [his vision]." "Otherwise, if I read it, then it goes into how I would make the film, and my vision would be different from the director's or the writer's." The conversation also touched upon Khan's collection of luxury watches. The actor clarified, "You see me wearing watches; that doesn't mean that those are mine. Either it belongs to one friend or another."