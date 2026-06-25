Baby on board! Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy

Announcement details

'I will have to take a small gap...': Prabhu

At the success meet, Prabhu told the media that she will be taking a break from acting after completing her current commitments. "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition." "I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," she said. The news was met with congratulatory messages from attendees, which the actor graciously accepted.