Baby on board! Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy
What's the story
Just days after her film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, became a blockbuster hit, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced another piece of good news. The actor confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru and will be taking a maternity break soon. The announcement was made during the success meet of her recently released film in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Announcement details
'I will have to take a small gap...': Prabhu
At the success meet, Prabhu told the media that she will be taking a break from acting after completing her current commitments. "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition." "I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," she said. The news was met with congratulatory messages from attendees, which the actor graciously accepted.
Husband's response
First-trimester, due in December
Nidimoru was seen sitting next to Prabhu during her pregnancy confirmation and smiled as she shared the news. The announcement comes after days of pregnancy rumors sparked by videos from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations, where fans noticed a baby bump on the actor. Reports suggest that Prabhu is in her first trimester and is due in December this year.
Career highlights
More on Prabhu's marriage and 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'
Prabhu, who married Nidimoru in December 2025, was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. She met Nidimoru while working on The Family Man 2, and their professional relationship continued with Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024. Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De. Meanwhile, Maa Inti Bangaaram has grossed over ₹55 crore worldwide, marking Prabhu's highest-grossing solo hit, per Sacnilk.