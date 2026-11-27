YouTube took to its Google India blog to celebrate Raina's achievement.

The platform noted how he has created a community around his content, from chess-related videos and banter with Grandmasters to making India's Got Latent a hit online show.

"From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India's Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions," read the statement.