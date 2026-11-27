Samay Raina makes YouTube history with 1M channel members
What's the story
Comedian Samay Raina has made history by becoming the first YouTube content creator in the world to cross one million channel members. The achievement was confirmed by YouTube on Thursday. This milestone comes after a challenging phase for Raina, whose career took an unexpected turn following the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent in 2025.
Announcement
YouTube celebrated Raina's achievement on its Google India blog
YouTube took to its Google India blog to celebrate Raina's achievement.
The platform noted how he has created a community around his content, from chess-related videos and banter with Grandmasters to making India's Got Latent a hit online show.
"From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India's Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions," read the statement.
Membership details
Breakdown of membership tiers on Raina's channel
Raina's YouTube channel currently has three paid membership tiers for fans who want to support his content.
These include 'Samay Ke Dost' at ₹59 per month, 'Samay Ke Khaas' at ₹599 per month, and 'Silent Supporter' at ₹1,999 per month.
The one million-member milestone reflects the scale of support he's managed to build among his audience.
Career resurgence
Raina's journey after the 'India's Got Latent' controversy
Raina's achievement is even more significant considering the controversy that erupted in February 2025 over a joke made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent.
The incident led to multiple FIRs against Raina and other guests on the show.
Despite this setback, Raina made a comeback with his stand-up special Still Alive and later revived India's Got Latent for a second season in 2026, this time in collaboration with Netflix.