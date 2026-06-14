Sana defers teaming with Babu at 'Peddi' success meet
Entertainment
Director Buchi Babu Sana sparked buzz at the Peddi success meet in Hyderabad by addressing talk of teaming up with actor Mahesh Babu.
When asked about pitching a script, he replied, "Let's wait for the right time. Elders are here. Time will decide anything."
Fans are now left guessing as speculation heats up online.
Babu busy with 'Varanasi' 2027
Peddi has made waves, earning over ₹400 crore worldwide.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is tied up with SS Rajamouli's action-adventure Varanasi, dropping April 7, 2027 and featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Names such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sukumar have frequently surfaced in industry discussions, so fans have plenty to look forward to.