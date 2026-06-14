Sana defers teaming with Babu at 'Peddi' success meet Entertainment Jun 14, 2026

Director Buchi Babu Sana sparked buzz at the Peddi success meet in Hyderabad by addressing talk of teaming up with actor Mahesh Babu.

When asked about pitching a script, he replied, "Let's wait for the right time. Elders are here. Time will decide anything."

Fans are now left guessing as speculation heats up online.