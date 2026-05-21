Sandlas pauses Dehradun university show after barriers break, fans fall
Jasmin Sandlas had to hit pause on her university concert in Dehradun when the crowd got a bit too excited (barriers broke, and some fans fell near the stage).
In a calm but firm moment caught on video, she said, Waheguru, Waheguru, Waheguru. I am so sorry this is happening. I need my internal team to take over. These security guards are very aggressive. I need my internal team to take over right now. We can solve this in 30 seconds, making sure everyone stayed safe.
Sandlas resumes show, suggests stronger barricades
Once things settled down, Sandlas jumped back in with tracks from Dhurandhar: The Revenge and fan favorites like Jeene Do and Pyaar Ke Pal. She also suggested better barricades for future shows.
Known for her high-energy sets and hits like Shararat and Jaiye Sajna, Sandlas keeps proving why she's such a crowd favorite, even when things get unpredictable.