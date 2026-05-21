Sandlas pauses Dehradun university show after barriers break, fans fall Entertainment May 21, 2026

Jasmin Sandlas had to hit pause on her university concert in Dehradun when the crowd got a bit too excited (barriers broke, and some fans fell near the stage).

In a calm but firm moment caught on video, she said, Waheguru, Waheguru, Waheguru. I am so sorry this is happening. I need my internal team to take over. These security guards are very aggressive. I need my internal team to take over right now. We can solve this in 30 seconds, making sure everyone stayed safe.