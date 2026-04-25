Sanjay Dutt announces 'Khalnayak Returns'; see fiery first look

Sanjay Dutt , who became a Bollywood action star in the 1990s with Khal Nayak, is reviving the iconic thriller. Dutt and Aksha Kamboj have acquired the rights to the movie from its original creator and director, Subhash Ghai of Mukta Arts. Dutt's Three Dimension Motion Pictures and Kamboj's Aspect Entertainment are collaborating with Jio Studios for this new venture. Dutt unveiled the teaser on Friday night.

Role revival 'Fresh interpretation of cult classic' In a video accompanying the announcement, Dutt is seen perched on top of a battered opponent, smoking a cigarette. This scene is reminiscent of his character Balaram "Ballu" Prasad from the original film. The new version will be a "fresh interpretation of the cult classic," but it remains unclear whether it will be a remake, sequel, prequel or an entirely new script.

Actor's statement Dutt on why he is reviving the film Dutt told Deadline in a statement, "Khal Nayak is a film that is close to my heart and even today it's remembered with fondness." "It's been a long-cherished dream of mine to be able to revive this film, and hence we have legally acquired the rights for it." "With Jyoti [Deshpande] on board and Jio Studios presenting the film and partners like Aksha, we are looking forward to creating something truly special for both longtime fans and a new generation."

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Production details What is Jio Studios planning? Jio Studios will be at the helm of the creative aspects for this new version. Jyoti Deshpande, President of Jio Studios, said they are excited to reintroduce this iconic character to a new generation while also "rekindling nostalgia for those who experienced it in the '90s." Kamboj's Aspect Entertainment aims to create "a collaborative ecosystem where technology serves the story," marking a shift toward a more tech-forward approach to filmmaking in India.

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