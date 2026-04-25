Sanjay confirms 'Vaastav' sequel, opens up on 'Munna Bhai 3'

When asked about sequels to his other iconic films, Dutt confirmed that they are indeed working on Vaastav 2. He said, "We are working on Vaastav 2. As for Munna Bhai, you'll have to ask [ Rajkumar ] Hirani . Raju, please make Munna Bhai again!" The Munna Bhai franchise started in 2003 with Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and spawned a sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, in 2006.

Career progression

Director Subhash Ghai reflects on his 1st collaboration with Dutt

During the event, veteran director Subhash Ghai reminisced about his first collaboration with Dutt on Vidhaata (1982). He recalled how Dutt was initially reluctant to become an actor but eventually took his career seriously. "I could see his progress with each passing film like Sadak (1991), Saajan (1993), etc," Ghai said. He also revealed that many stars expressed interest in Khalnayak, but he had already envisioned Dutt for the role.