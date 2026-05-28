Sanjay Dutt wanted Rajkumar Santoshi to direct 'Khalnayak' sequel
What's the story
Sanjay Dutt recently announced the sequel to his 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak. Titled Khalnayak Returns, the film was announced by Aspect Entertainment and Jio Studios. According to Bollywood Hungama, Dutt was keen on having veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi direct the project. However, Santoshi declined the offer due to prior commitments.
Director's chair
Dutt wanted to collaborate with Santoshi for this reason
A source told the outlet, "Sanjay Dutt was keen that Rajkumar Santoshi should direct Khalnayak Returns." "He felt that Raj ji has an understanding of commercial cinema and would be able to do justice." "Moreover, the two powerhouse, talented individuals have never worked together." "Hence, Sanjay Dutt felt that it would be great to finally join hands with Rajkumar Santoshi, that too for a special project."
Prior commitments
Santoshi is busy with 'Lahore 1947'
The source added, "However, Rajkumar Santoshi politely and respectfully declined the offer." "He's currently busy providing final touches to his film Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol." "He's also written scripts that he wants to pitch to Sunny as well as Aamir Khan." "Hence, he told Sanjay Dutt that he doesn't have the time to direct Khalnayak Returns."
Mutual respect
Santoshi was touched by Dutt's gesture: Report
Despite declining the offer, the insider added, "However, Rajkumar Santoshi was touched by Sanjay Dutt's gesture." "He wished him all the best and appreciated his look and swag in the intro teaser." "Meanwhile, Sanju sir is now considering other filmmakers to direct Khalnayak Returns."
Film's origin
How jail time sparked 'Khalnayak' sequel idea
At the Khalnayak Returns event, Dutt revealed that the idea for the sequel came to him while he was in jail. He said, "I got the thought of making Khalnayak part 2 in jail (smiles). I used to play music inside the prison. The inmates used to insist only on the songs of Khalnayak." "I asked them, 'Agar Khalnayak phir se banaye, toh kaun dekhna chahega?' All 4000 prisoners said in unison that they would love to see it."