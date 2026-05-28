Sanjay Dutt wanted Rajkumar Santoshi to direct 'Khalnayak' sequel

Sanjay Dutt recently announced the sequel to his 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak. Titled Khalnayak Returns, the film was announced by Aspect Entertainment and Jio Studios. According to Bollywood Hungama, Dutt was keen on having veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi direct the project. However, Santoshi declined the offer due to prior commitments.

Director's chair Dutt wanted to collaborate with Santoshi for this reason A source told the outlet, "Sanjay Dutt was keen that Rajkumar Santoshi should direct Khalnayak Returns." "He felt that Raj ji has an understanding of commercial cinema and would be able to do justice." "Moreover, the two powerhouse, talented individuals have never worked together." "Hence, Sanjay Dutt felt that it would be great to finally join hands with Rajkumar Santoshi, that too for a special project."

Prior commitments Santoshi is busy with 'Lahore 1947' The source added, "However, Rajkumar Santoshi politely and respectfully declined the offer." "He's currently busy providing final touches to his film Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol." "He's also written scripts that he wants to pitch to Sunny as well as Aamir Khan." "Hence, he told Sanjay Dutt that he doesn't have the time to direct Khalnayak Returns."

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Mutual respect Santoshi was touched by Dutt's gesture: Report Despite declining the offer, the insider added, "However, Rajkumar Santoshi was touched by Sanjay Dutt's gesture." "He wished him all the best and appreciated his look and swag in the intro teaser." "Meanwhile, Sanju sir is now considering other filmmakers to direct Khalnayak Returns."

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