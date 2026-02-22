Sanjeeda Shaikh joins star-studded cast of Yash's 'Toxic'
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Toxic, starring Kannada superstar Yash, has added another name to its star-studded female cast. Television actor Sanjeeda Shaikh will be seen in a special appearance in the movie, reported Variety India. The film already boasts an ensemble of five leading ladies: Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.
Role details
Shaikh's character to be significant link in the narrative
While the specifics of Shaikh's character in Toxic are still unknown, the report added that she will play a short but significant role. This character is expected to be an important link in the film's narrative. The project marks her first pan-India venture. She has previously starred in projects like Fighter and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, among others.
Film details
Yash's comeback after 4 years
Toxic has been generating buzz ever since its announcement, and the excitement has only grown after the release of its teaser. The film will see Yash return to the big screen four years after his blockbuster hit KGF Chapter 2 in 2022. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is expected to feature Yash in a double role.
Release date
Other upcoming projects of Shaikh
The film will be released in theaters on March 19, going head-to-head with Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated Dhurandhar: Revenge. Meanwhile, Shaikh has a busy schedule ahead. She will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4, which is set to release on July 3, 2026. She will also star alongside Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in Netflix's Ikka.