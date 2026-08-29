Sanjeeda Shaikh promises more 'shocking' roles after 'Toxic' cameo
What's the story
Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh has opened up about her cameo in Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. She took to Instagram to share photos from the film and expressed gratitude for the audience's positive response to her performance. She also promised to continue taking on roles that surprise and shock viewers.
Role reflection
Why Shaikh accepted the role
Shaikh wrote, "As an actor, the most enjoyable part of the job is doing characters that challenge or shock you."
"TOXIC allowed me to play an unimaginable role that feels very far from my reality and probably why I thoroughly enjoyed it."
She added, "Going in with absolutely no expectations, I am pleasantly surprised by the heartwarming response to my short appearance in the film."
"I promise to keep taking up roles that will keep shocking everyone."
Film details
About 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film featuring Yash in a double role.
The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
It narrates the story of Raya, a violent gangster who faces his biological son Rumi after abandoning him in childhood.
The film is reportedly budgeted at ₹500-1,000cr making it one of the costliest Indian films ever made.
Career highlights
Other projects of Shaikh
Shaikh began her television career with Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kayamath. She is best known for her dual roles in Ek Hasina Thi and Love Ka Hai Intezaar.
The actor has also appeared in Taish, Fighter, and the series Heeramandi.
Her most recent project was Dhamaal 4, where she starred alongside Arshad Warsi, Anjali Anand, Ajay Devgn, and Riteish Deshmukh.