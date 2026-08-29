Sanjeeda Shaikh promises more 'shocking' roles after 'Toxic' cameo

Shaikh wrote, "As an actor, the most enjoyable part of the job is doing characters that challenge or shock you."

"TOXIC allowed me to play an unimaginable role that feels very far from my reality and probably why I thoroughly enjoyed it."

She added, "Going in with absolutely no expectations, I am pleasantly surprised by the heartwarming response to my short appearance in the film."

"I promise to keep taking up roles that will keep shocking everyone."