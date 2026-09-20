Santoshi: no 'Andaz Apna Apna' sequel, announces 'Adaa Apni Apni'
Sorry, Andaz Apna Apna fans: director Rajkumar Santoshi has confirmed there's no sequel coming for the 1994 cult favorite.
"I do not make sequels. 'Andaz Apna Apna' has already been made. I am making another film in the same genre, of the same type - comedy, adventure. It is named 'Adaa Apni Apni,'" he told IANS.
But there's good news: he's making a new comedy called Adaa Apni Apni, which will keep the fun and musical vibe of the original but with a brand-new story and characters.
Santoshi: 'Adaa Apni Apni' keeps spirit
Santoshi shared that Adaa Apni Apni will stick to the same comedy-adventure style as Andaz Apna Apna, but won't bring back Amar, Prem, or any old characters.
The cast hasn't been revealed yet, so it's still a mystery if Aamir Khan or Salman Khan might show up.
Santoshi says this new film is all about giving fans something fresh while keeping the spirit of the original alive.