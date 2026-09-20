Santoshi: no 'Andaz Apna Apna' sequel, announces 'Adaa Apni Apni'

Sorry, Andaz Apna Apna fans: director Rajkumar Santoshi has confirmed there's no sequel coming for the 1994 cult favorite.

"I do not make sequels. 'Andaz Apna Apna' has already been made. I am making another film in the same genre, of the same type - comedy, adventure. It is named 'Adaa Apni Apni,'" he told IANS.

But there's good news: he's making a new comedy called Adaa Apni Apni, which will keep the fun and musical vibe of the original but with a brand-new story and characters.