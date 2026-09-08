Santoshi says he regrets never making a film with Dharmendra
Entertainment
Director Rajkumar Santoshi opened up about his regret at never teaming up with late legendary actor Dharmendra.
He called Dharmendra the "all-time best actor" and "best human being," admiring how the star let his work speak for itself in classic films.
'Batwara 1947' stars Deol Zinta Azmi
Santoshi admitted, "So I cry a lot sometimes, how did I miss Dharamji? And after being so close, why couldn't I do a film with him?" (showing just how much he respected him).
Dharmendra passed away last year at 89, but his impact lives on.
Santoshi's recent film Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol (Dharmendra's elder son), Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi, exploring India's partition through a powerful story.