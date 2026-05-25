Pulkit has directed the film

'Sundar Poonam': Sanya Malhotra wraps Jodhpur schedule

By Isha Sharma 04:35 pm May 25, 202604:35 pm

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Actor Sanya Malhotra has completed the Jodhpur leg of her upcoming romantic thriller, Sundar Poonam. The actor shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, capturing the fun moments with her team as they bid farewell to the city. She also revealed that they have already moved to another place for the next schedule, but did not disclose the location.