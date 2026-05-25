'Sundar Poonam': Sanya Malhotra wraps Jodhpur schedule
What's the story
Actor Sanya Malhotra has completed the Jodhpur leg of her upcoming romantic thriller, Sundar Poonam. The actor shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, capturing the fun moments with her team as they bid farewell to the city. She also revealed that they have already moved to another place for the next schedule, but did not disclose the location.
Shooting schedule
More on 'Sundar Poonam'
Malhotra started shooting for Sundar Poonam in March with a pooja ceremony. She shared glimpses of the clapboard, pictures of herself performing the aarti, and candid moments with her co-stars on social media. The film is directed by Pulkit and was announced as part of Prime Video's 2026 slate. It also stars Aditya Rawal and is reportedly loosely based on the 2025 honeymoon murder case that shook Meghalaya.
New project
Meanwhile, watch out for her in 'Bandar'
Apart from Sundar Poonam, Malhotra will also be seen in the Bobby Deol starrer Bandar. The recently released trailer suggests that the film will explore a love story gone awry, with Sameer Mehra (Deol) caught in a web of fake FIRs and police cases. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under Saffron Magicworks, Bandar is set to hit theaters on June 5.