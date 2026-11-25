Sara Arjun's YRF musical to start filming in January 2027
What's the story
Sara Arjun, known for Dhurandhar, is reportedly set to lead her first Yash Raj Films (YRF) project. Maneesh Sharma, whose last directorial was Tiger 3 (2023), will helm the untitled musical. A source told Mid-Day, "Sara's next is a love story with YRF." "Pre-production is underway, and she will begin shooting for the film in Punjab in January (2027)."
Musical emphasis
Sharma returns to the romance genre
The upcoming project is expected to be a musical with eight songs, indicating that music will play a crucial role in the narrative.
The source revealed that this will mark Shamra's return to the romance genre, saying, "Maneesh is known for modern-age romances like Band Baaja Baaraat and Shuddh Desi Romance."
"As he is collaborating with a young cast again, it will be exciting to see what he comes up with."
Career progression
Arjun made a mark with 'Dhurandhar'
For Arjun, this will mark her return to the big screen after a role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise, which also starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi.
Meanwhile, the untitled YRF film will also include Ambrish Verma, known for Prime Video's Sapne vs Everyone.