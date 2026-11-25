The upcoming project is expected to be a musical with eight songs, indicating that music will play a crucial role in the narrative.

The source revealed that this will mark Shamra's return to the romance genre, saying, "Maneesh is known for modern-age romances like Band Baaja Baaraat and Shuddh Desi Romance."

"As he is collaborating with a young cast again, it will be exciting to see what he comes up with."