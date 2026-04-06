'You're spine of cinema': Sara Arjun lauds 'Dhurandhar' crew

Sara Arjun, the female lead of the blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise, recently took to social media to express her gratitude toward the "unsung heroes" of the movie. The second part of the series, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released in theaters on March 19. It has since created history at the box office by reportedly becoming the first Bollywood film to earn over ₹1,000 crore domestically.

Heartfelt message 'Peak detailing we all miss...' Arjun shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's set and wrote, "The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realized that he would do something special for cinema." "At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realization revealed itself. But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back."

Acknowledgment 'Let's applaud the sweat in the shadows' Arjun went on to thank the film's direction team, producers, production team, director of photography (DOP), and camera crew. She also acknowledged the casting director and team, the costume designer, and the makeup artists for their hard work. "Actors get to be the faces on the poster, but you are the spine of this cinema. Let's all applaud the sweat in the shadows just as much as the stars in the spotlight," she added.

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