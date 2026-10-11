Saran left cousin's Jaipur wedding for Rajamouli 'RRR' audition
Entertainment
Shriya Saran just shared that she left her cousin's wedding in Jaipur to audition for SS Rajamouli's film RRR.
She didn't want to miss the chance to work with such a director, so much so that she grabbed a 5am flight to Hyderabad, barely catching any sleep.
Saran filmed Devgn's flashback cameo
After landing, Shriya jumped straight into script readings and filming, taking on the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in a cameo appearance in the flashback scenes.
Her quick switch from family festivities to set shows real dedication, and her performance added depth to the story.