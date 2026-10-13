Saran of 'Drishyam 3' warns of AI following Kapoor outrage
Entertainment
Drishyam three actor Shriya Saran is speaking up about the dangers of AI after her face was targeted by morphed images online.
She shared how unsettling it felt to see morphed images of herself, and said AI tech becomes more common.
Her comments follow recent outrage over an AI-altered video of Janhvi Kapoor that drew condemnation from several film personalities.
Kapoor calls incident invasive, peers condemn
Janhvi Kapoor also described the incident as invasive and objectifying.
Big names like Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and Khushbu Sundar have joined in condemning this kind of tech misuse.
The controversy has sparked a bigger conversation about protecting people's privacy and dignity as AI keeps evolving in the entertainment world.