Sarathkumar to judge 'Mahanadigai 2' from May 23 8:30pm. Entertainment May 20, 2026

Radhika Sarathkumar, a well-known name in Tamil cinema and TV, is set to judge the new season of reality show Mahanadigai 2.

The show kicks off on May 23 at 8:30pm and her experience promises to bring some serious credibility and warmth to the judging panel.