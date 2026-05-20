Sarathkumar to judge 'Mahanadigai 2' from May 23 8:30pm.
Entertainment
Radhika Sarathkumar, a well-known name in Tamil cinema and TV, is set to judge the new season of reality show Mahanadigai 2.
The show kicks off on May 23 at 8:30pm and her experience promises to bring some serious credibility and warmth to the judging panel.
'Mahanadigai 2' spotlights Tamil Nadu talent
Mahanadigai 2 will spotlight fresh talent from across Tamil Nadu, giving contestants a shot to impress judges through multiple performance rounds.
Alongside Sarathkumar, other big industry names are joining the judging team, making this season extra exciting for fans who love a mix of real stories, talent showcases, and some drama.