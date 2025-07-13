Saravanan's Tamil drama Sattamum Needhiyum to stream on Zee5 Entertainment Jul 13, 2025

"Sattamum Needhiyum," a new Tamil courtroom drama, drops on ZEE5 this July 18.

The series dives into the power struggles inside the justice system and follows everyday people standing up to unfairness.

The buzz started after its poster reveal, and it's shaping up to be a thought-provoking watch.