Next Article
Saravanan's Tamil drama Sattamum Needhiyum to stream on Zee5
"Sattamum Needhiyum," a new Tamil courtroom drama, drops on ZEE5 this July 18.
The series dives into the power struggles inside the justice system and follows everyday people standing up to unfairness.
The buzz started after its poster reveal, and it's shaping up to be a thought-provoking watch.
'Sattamum Needhiyum'—Story, cast, and crew
The story centers on Sundaramoorthy as he faces a justice system stacked against him.
Saravanan leads the cast, joined by Namritha MV, Aroul D Shankar, and Shanmugham.
Written by Sooriya Prathap S and directed by Balaji Selvaraj, the show aims to connect with viewers who care about justice and real-world struggles.