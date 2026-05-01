Sarja's 'KD - The Devil' opens ₹3.50cr net, ₹4.10cr gross

Sarja's film occupancy rises to 28.25%

The movie saw fluctuating occupancy rates, starting at 18.5% in the morning and climbing to 28.25% by night, showing more people tuned in as the day went on.

Set in the 1980s and centered around mysterious murders tied to a machete, KD features a star-studded cast: Dhruva Sarja, Kichcha Sudeep, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

If you're into action-packed thrillers with big names and retro vibes, this one might be worth checking out!