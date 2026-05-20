'Satan: The Dark' lands on Aha Tamil May 20 2026
Entertainment
Looking for a new horror flick? Satan: The Dark, a Tamil psychological thriller about a village haunted by an old curse, drops on Aha Tamil starting May 20, 2026.
Directed by Manikandan Ramalingam, it hit theaters in March and holds a 5.7/10 IMDb rating.
You'll need an Aha Tamil subscription to tune in.
John and Ayraa face Asthinapuram curse
Set in the misty hills of Asthinapuram, the film follows Sagar (Fredrick John), whose visit to see his crush Alisha (Ayraa) takes a dark turn when her mother falls under a sinister spell and starts scaring the locals.
The cast also features Chandini Tamilarasan and Edward Rajan, with music by Aswin Krishna.