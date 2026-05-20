'Satan: The Dark' lands on Aha Tamil May 20 2026

John and Ayraa face Asthinapuram curse

Set in the misty hills of Asthinapuram, the film follows Sagar (Fredrick John), whose visit to see his crush Alisha (Ayraa) takes a dark turn when her mother falls under a sinister spell and starts scaring the locals.

The cast also features Chandini Tamilarasan and Edward Rajan, with music by Aswin Krishna.