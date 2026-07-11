'Satluj' row: Central government mulling certification for OTT films

Film presentation

'Satluj' has had a long, troubled journey

According to sources, Satluj was presented to the film certification board in 2022. The makers had challenged CBFC's objections before the Bombay High Court in 2023 but later withdrew the petition. "A communication was sent (by CBFC) to them (filmmakers) in May 2023, prohibiting its release, citing reasons. They went to the court initially, but later, after seeing the reasons given by the Board, they decided to withdraw the case," the official told the outlet.