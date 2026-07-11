'Satluj' row: Central government mulling certification for OTT films
What's the story
The central government is considering amending the Information Technology Act to require all films available for public viewing on any platform to acquire a certification, even if not released theatrically. The Indian Express revealed that this proposal has gained traction following the controversy surrounding the sudden removal of Satluj from ZEE5. An official told the outlet, "Since viewership has shifted from the traditional to OTT and other platforms, there is a proposal...to regulate the content for public viewing."
Film certification
Makers of 'Satluj' had a long-standing dispute with CBFC
The makers of Satluj, originally titled Punjab '95, had a long-standing dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification over 127 suggested cuts. They refused to accept these changes, resulting in the film not being released in cinemas. Instead, it was released on ZEE5 without cuts on July 3 under the new title. However, just two days later, it was removed due to "current developments." The film is a biopic on Punjab human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
Political reaction
Political firestorm in Punjab over 'Satluj'
The sudden removal of Satluj has sparked a political firestorm in Punjab, with both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) vehemently protesting the move. While AAP blamed the BJP-led central government for the film's withdrawal, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that his party would screen it across villages and towns in Punjab.
Film presentation
'Satluj' has had a long, troubled journey
According to sources, Satluj was presented to the film certification board in 2022. The makers had challenged CBFC's objections before the Bombay High Court in 2023 but later withdrew the petition. "A communication was sent (by CBFC) to them (filmmakers) in May 2023, prohibiting its release, citing reasons. They went to the court initially, but later, after seeing the reasons given by the Board, they decided to withdraw the case," the official told the outlet.