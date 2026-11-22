Now, Cliff's main job is breaking down GTA VI's virtual economy on stream. His fresh take fits perfectly with Kalshi's goal for unbiased gameplay analysis.

Since landing the role, he attracted around 2,000 views during his first session and his Instagram following grew to nearly 21,000.

For Cliff, who used to juggle gig jobs, it's a huge leap into gaming's big leagues and shows how even lesser-known creators can make it big.