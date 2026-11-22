Savage gets surprise $100K+ Kalshi 'GTA VI' Twitch offer
Cliff Savage, a 36-year-old streamer from California, just scored more than $100,000 (around ₹88 lakh) a year with Kalshi Inc. to research and stream GTA VI.
He was picked out of more than 35,000 applicants and got the surprise offer live on Twitch, with only 28 people watching.
Savage breaks down 'GTA VI' economy
Now, Cliff's main job is breaking down GTA VI's virtual economy on stream. His fresh take fits perfectly with Kalshi's goal for unbiased gameplay analysis.
Since landing the role, he attracted around 2,000 views during his first session and his Instagram following grew to nearly 21,000.
For Cliff, who used to juggle gig jobs, it's a huge leap into gaming's big leagues and shows how even lesser-known creators can make it big.