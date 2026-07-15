Sawant asks Wangchuk to end fast over NEET paper leak
Entertainment
Reality TV star Rakhi Sawant has publicly asked activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.
Wangchuk began fasting on June 28, protesting issues like the NEET paper leak and problems in the education system.
Sawant said she's worried about his health and plans to visit him soon.
Sawant pleads as celebrities support Wangchuk
Sawant made an emotional appeal, telling Wangchuk, "You are very precious," and offering to help him break his fast in person.
Other celebrities like Zeenat Aman, Soni Razdan, Abhay Deol, and Omi Vaidya have also shown support for Wangchuk, with Zeenat Aman directly urging the government to address his concerns.