SC questions HC's bail decision in actor Darshan murder case
The Supreme Court isn't too happy with the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who's caught up in a high-profile murder case.
After the Karnataka government challenged this move, top judges questioned whether the High Court used proper judgment when it let Darshan out on bail back in December 2024.
Details of the case and SC's next steps
Darshan and Pavithra Gowda were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and torturing Renukaswamy, a man accused of sending obscene messages to Gowda. Sadly, Renukaswamy was later found dead in Bengaluru.
During the Supreme Court hearing, Darshan's lawyer argued that witness statements should be looked at again.
The court also asked for details about the accused's past record and pointed out concerns about their behavior since getting bail—like being seen with witnesses at public events.
The next hearing is set to dig deeper into these issues.