SC questions HC's bail decision in actor Darshan murder case

Details of the case and SC's next steps

Darshan and Pavithra Gowda were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and torturing Renukaswamy, a man accused of sending obscene messages to Gowda. Sadly, Renukaswamy was later found dead in Bengaluru.

During the Supreme Court hearing, Darshan's lawyer argued that witness statements should be looked at again.

The court also asked for details about the accused's past record and pointed out concerns about their behavior since getting bail—like being seen with witnesses at public events.

The next hearing is set to dig deeper into these issues.