'The Royals': Ishaan Khatter starrer begins filming for Season 2

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, The Royals centers on a royal family navigating their position in modern-day India.

The first season focused on Prince Aviraaj Singh (Khatter) and entrepreneur Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekkar), whose business proposal to turn their ancestral home into a luxury resort brought them together.

It also featured Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, and Udit Arora.