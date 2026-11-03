'The Royals': Ishaan Khatter starrer begins filming for Season 2
What's the story
Netflix's popular series The Royals has begun filming for its second season, the streaming giant announced on Tuesday. The principal cast members, including Ishaan Khatter, Vihaan Samat, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, and Kavya Trehan, are returning to their roles. Directors Nitya Mehra and Tanuj Chopra will also be back for this new installment of the show.
Success story
Plot of 'The Royals' Season 1
Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, The Royals centers on a royal family navigating their position in modern-day India.
The first season focused on Prince Aviraaj Singh (Khatter) and entrepreneur Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekkar), whose business proposal to turn their ancestral home into a luxury resort brought them together.
It also featured Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, and Udit Arora.
Global impact
'The Royals' was a massive hit
Netflix reported that the first season of The Royals made it to the platform's Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows.
The streamer hailed it as the first Indian show to reach this milestone across 58 countries.
It also reached the third spot on the weekly global chart and topped the list in seven countries, including India.