'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' props you never knew had hidden stories

The television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S has made an indelible mark on pop culture, thanks to its unforgettable characters and legendary props. These props aren't just random things; they have hidden meanings and stories that add depth to the show. From the orange couch in Central Perk to Monica's apartment door, each item has its own significance. Here, we take a look at some of these iconic props and uncover the secrets behind them.

Hidden details Monica's apartment door frame Monica's apartment door is known for its unique yellow picture frame around the peephole. The frame was supposed to hold a mirror, but broke while being produced. Instead of throwing it away, producers opted to keep it as an empty frame, turning it into an accidental yet iconic part of Monica's apartment decor.

Quirky addition Joey's white dog statue Joey's white dog statue has to be another unforgettable prop from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. This quirky piece was owned by Jennifer Aniston's friend, who lent it for use on set. The statue represents Joey's eccentric taste and adds humor to his character's personality. Its presence in Joey and Chandler's apartment often sparked curiosity among fans.

Creative outlet The Magna Doodle board The Magna Doodle board hanging on Joey and Chandler's apartment door became iconic for having different messages or drawings in every episode. It was both comic relief and a creative outlet for crew members who took pleasure in coming up with new doodles every week without any specific script instructions about what should be drawn or written there.

Musical connection Phoebe's guitar Phoebe Buffay's guitar is more than just an instrument; it is integral to her character's identity as a quirky musician with her unique songs like Smelly Cat. Lisa Kudrow even learned the basic guitar chords for her role as Phoebe because she wanted authenticity in her performances despite having no prior experience playing musical instruments.