Ranveer Singh's 'Pralay' team tightens security to prevent more leaks
What's the story
The production team of Ranveer Singh's zombie thriller Pralay has decided to take extra precautions after a few unauthorized images from the shoot surfaced online. To prevent further leaks, they have moved filming to a closed set at a prominent studio in Borivali, reported Mid-Day. The decision was made to ensure that no more behind-the-scenes footage gets leaked.
Film production
'Makers want audiences to discover it on the big screen'
A source told the outlet, "A lot of work has gone into creating the post-apocalyptic world of Pralay, and the visual experience is an important part of the film."
"The makers want audiences to discover it on the big screen rather than through leaked clips."
"The Borivali set is a completely closed unit, with access being tightly controlled."
Filming
'Important to keep the shoot away from prying eyes'
The source also revealed that the crew recently shot a huge scene involving 200 artistes dressed as zombies.
They said, "Last week, we shot the large-scale sequence, including the zombie portions, in the controlled environment."
"Given the detailing involved in these scenes, it was important to keep the shoot away from prying eyes."
The Jai Mehta directorial also features Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Singh.