Ektaa Kapoor announces 'The Dirty Picture' sequel after 15 years
What's the story
Ektaa Kapoor has announced a sequel to her 2011 film The Dirty Picture, which starred Vidya Balan as actor-dancer Silk Smitha. Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Kapoor revealed that she had been contemplating a sequel for years but was waiting for a compelling story. She stated, "One very big film I'm making is The Dirty Picture 2. I'm planning it after 15 years."
Character insight
Kapoor's take on Smitha
Kapoor also shared her views on Smitha, saying she never saw her as a victim but as a woman who celebrated her sexuality.
She said, "The Dirty Picture was about Silk Smitha. It was about a woman who was condemned for standing up against her sexuality."
"Ab sexuality is about your choice. Maine kabhi usse victim ki tarah nahi dekha (Sexuality is your choice. I never saw Silk Smitha as a victim)."
Sequel details
Details about 'The Dirty Picture 2'
Kapoor confirmed that The Dirty Picture 2 will focus on an individual's story, but she has not revealed whose life or experience the new film will be based on.
She said, "I had been thinking about the sequel for years, but I wanted to move ahead only when I got a story that was worth telling."
The original movie also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, and Tusshar Kapoor.
Film impact
More about the original movie
The Dirty Picture, which was released on December 2, 2011, was a critical and commercial success. Balan's performance as Smitha earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.
The film was inspired by Smitha's life; she appeared in over 450 films during her 18-year career before dying by suicide at 35.
It remains one of Balan's most memorable performances.