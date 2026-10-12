Ektaa Kapoor announces 'The Dirty Picture' sequel after 15 years

Kapoor also shared her views on Smitha, saying she never saw her as a victim but as a woman who celebrated her sexuality.

She said, "The Dirty Picture was about Silk Smitha. It was about a woman who was condemned for standing up against her sexuality."

"Ab sexuality is about your choice. Maine kabhi usse victim ki tarah nahi dekha (Sexuality is your choice. I never saw Silk Smitha as a victim)."