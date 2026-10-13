Sequel 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sets March 5, 2027 release date
Entertainment
The sequel to the iconic comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla finally has a release date: March 5, 2027.
The announcement dropped with a new poster, and fans of the original are already buzzing.
Kher Irani cast, Mishra Bhagia directing
Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are in key roles, while Ravi Kishan and Divya Khossla join the cast.
Priya Mishra and Prashant Bhagia are directing the film.
The movie was originally set for August 2026 but got pushed back, so mark your calendars for next March!