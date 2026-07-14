Serkis says 'The Hunt for Gollum' will address diversity critiques
Andy Serkis, best known as Gollum, says his new film < em>The Hunt for Gollum will respond to past critiques about lack of diversity in the Lord of the Rings world.
He admitted The Shire is "very white," but emphasized that casting will be about what fits the story, not just checking boxes.
'The Hunt for Gollum' cast white
The movie dives into Gollum's transformation and Gandalf's search for answers about Bilbo's ring, sticking closely to Tolkien's Norse-inspired lore.
The cast features Jamie Dornan, Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Leo Woodall, Elijah Wood, and Sir Ian McKellen, all currently white actors.
Aragorn will be recast since Viggo Mortensen has stepped away. Producers said Serkis has "unfinished business with that stinker, Gollum!"
The film lands in theaters December 2027.