Sesh named ALT EFF goodwill ambassador for environmental film festival
Actor Adivi Sesh (you might know him from Dacoit: A Love Story) has just been named goodwill ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), which kicks off December 3.
The festival uses movies to get people talking about protecting nature and living more sustainably, something Sesh feels can inspire people to think about environmental conservation, wildlife protection and sustainability.
ALT EFF spotlights wildlife and sustainability
ALT EFF brings together films that shine a light on everything from wildlife protection to environmental conservation and sustainability.
With past goodwill ambassadors like Alia Bhatt and Jackie Shroff, it's built a reputation for inspiring real conversations.
Now, with Sesh lending his voice, the hope is he will inspire people to think about environmental conservation, wildlife protection and sustainability.