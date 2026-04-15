Sesh's 'Dacoit' hits ₹50cr worldwide despite 30% Rotten Tomatoes

Deo's 'Dacoit' nets ₹40cr weekend

Directed by Shaneil Deo and featuring Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap alongside Sesh, Dacoit pulled in ₹40 crore during its first weekend alone.

While critics weren't all impressed, the strong box office run highlights Sesh's growing popularity.

He's known for mixing things up with his roles, taking inspiration from actors like Robert Pattinson who balance big hits with indie projects.