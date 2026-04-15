Sesh's 'Dacoit' hits ₹50cr worldwide despite 30% Rotten Tomatoes
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh's new action drama, Dacoit, just hit the ₹50 crore mark worldwide: his biggest opening yet.
Even with a lukewarm 30% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie is drawing crowds and looks set to recover its ₹65 crore budget as fans keep showing up.
Deo's 'Dacoit' nets ₹40cr weekend
Directed by Shaneil Deo and featuring Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap alongside Sesh, Dacoit pulled in ₹40 crore during its first weekend alone.
While critics weren't all impressed, the strong box office run highlights Sesh's growing popularity.
He's known for mixing things up with his roles, taking inspiration from actors like Robert Pattinson who balance big hits with indie projects.