This Friday box office: It's Shabana Azmi v/s Shabana Azmi

Azmi recalled that the last time she had two films released in quick succession was in 1983.

"There was a time when Avtaar, Masoom, Kaamyab, and Yeh Nazdeekiyan were released within a fortnight of each other," she said.

She attributed this to actors working on multiple films simultaneously, with double shifts being a regular occurrence.

"But that's because actors were working in 8-10 films at the same time."