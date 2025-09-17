Next Article
Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar lead Bollywood, South support Modi
Entertainment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just turned 75, and the internet was buzzing with birthday wishes from Bollywood and South Indian film stars.
Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt video, calling Modi's rise from a small town to the world stage "inspiring," and praised his dedication, energy, and discipline.
Birthday wishes from south Indian film fraternity
Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Hema Malini, and more Bollywood names joined in with their own messages for Modi's health and happiness.
Down south, stars like Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, and Jr NTR also sent warm wishes—hoping for his continued strength as he leads the country forward.