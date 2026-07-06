The project never materialized

Rajkumar Hirani once planned Lala Amarnath biopic with SRK?

By Isha Sharma 12:16 pm Jul 06, 202612:16 pm

What's the story

Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next project, Lalkaar, a cricket drama set during the 1947 Partition and based on the life of cricketer Lala Amarnath. The film will be directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and marks their reunion after Lagaan (2001). Interestingly, before this development, Shah Rukh Khan was also reportedly approached for a similar project on Amarnath's life with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani at the helm.