SRK only Indian on 'Variety's '100 Greatest Movie Stars' list
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has made it to Variety's prestigious list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time. The actor, gearing up for his next film, King, was ranked 92nd on the list. Notably, no other Indian actor from any era or language has been included in this ranking.
Career highlights
'Devdas' is Khan's must-watch film
Variety has chosen Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas as the must-watch film from Khan's career.
The film, released in 2002, features Khan as a wealthy man whose love story with Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is hindered by societal and family norms.
The movie also stars Madhuri Dixit and was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival that year.
Career progression
More about Khan and his illustrious career
Khan began his career with television shows in the late 1980s and made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in Deewana.
Over the next three decades, he became one of the most commercially successful and culturally significant film stars globally, earning titles like "King Khan" and "Baadshah of Bollywood."
His filmography includes over 90 films across various genres.
Career resurgence
His recent successes and upcoming film
After a string of commercial failures and a long gap between 2018 and 2022, Khan made a remarkable comeback with three consecutive hits in 2023: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.
His next release is King, directed by Siddharth Anand, which will hit theaters on December 24.
The film also marks the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan.
Selection process
About the list and other Asian screen legends featured
Variety's list is curated by its critics and takes into account the screen presence and cultural impact of movie stars, rather than just box office numbers or popularity polls.
While Khan is the only Indian actor on this list, two other Asian screen legends have also made it: Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune at No. 9 and martial arts icon Bruce Lee at No. 53.