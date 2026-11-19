Variety has chosen Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas as the must-watch film from Khan's career.

The film, released in 2002, features Khan as a wealthy man whose love story with Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is hindered by societal and family norms.

The movie also stars Madhuri Dixit and was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival that year.